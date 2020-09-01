Wargame #Boardgame Milestone – My 1,000th Blog Posting

This is the 1,000th post on my blog.

My very first blog post was March 06, 2007. It featured my short thoughts on Gulo Gulo. Unsurprisingly, 13 years and 1,000 posts later Gulo Gulo is still a family favorite.

This blog has undergone a few changes over the years. The original title was “Bravo Zulu. For many years I wrote heavily about role playing games. In mid/late 2016 I rediscovered hobby boardgaming and fully embraced wargames. You can see it in the topics I write on these days; heavy on wargaming and more than a bit of boardgaming.

Times like this folks often write about their plans for the future. Well, I don’t really have any deep thoughts. Obviously, I am not a Russian taking a dump:

What I do have is a personal committment to keep this blog going. I enjoy writing about my wargaming (and other gaming). I hope you enjoy reading it.