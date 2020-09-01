Wargame #Boardgame Milestone – My 1,000th Blog Posting

This is the 1,000th post on my blog.
My very first blog post was March 06, 2007. It featured my short thoughts on Gulo Gulo. Unsurprisingly, 13 years and 1,000 posts later Gulo Gulo is still a family favorite.
This blog has undergone a few changes over the years. The original title was “Bravo Zulu. For many years I wrote heavily about role playing games. In mid/late 2016 I rediscovered hobby boardgaming and fully embraced wargames. You can see it in the topics I write on these days; heavy on wargaming and more than a bit of boardgaming.
Times like this folks often write about their plans for the future. Well, I don’t really have any deep thoughts. Obviously, I am not a Russian taking a dump:
What I do have is a personal committment to keep this blog going. I enjoy writing about my wargaming (and other gaming). I hope you enjoy reading it.
12 comments
Congrats on getting to a 1000 posts. I look forward to reading the next 1000….
Cheers,
Pete.
If my next 1000 are anything like my last you will be here a while 😉
Congratulations on your 1000th blog post! Keep up the good work and here’s to many more!
Thanks. Although I’ve been a bit behind I try to keep the Traveller RPG mojo going like you!
I enjoy your posts, even if I don’t reply, they are valued and give food for thought. Thank you for contributing to the community for so long.
Thank you 🙏
I absolutely heard you make the “Russians don’t take a dump without a plan…” line in my mind as only Fred Dalton Thompson could have delivered it. (And no, I didn’t watch the YouTube video…)
😂
That’s quite an effort. Congrats, sir!
Thanks
Congratulations! Keep up the good work!
Thank you!