MilitaryMonday – Visiting the “Tank Farm” (National Museum of Americans in Wartime, www.nmaw.org)

THIS PAST WEEKEND we went to the Tank Farm.

Didn’t even know it was nearby. A collegue pointed out an ad in the base newspaper that advertised the event. The RockyMountainNavy Boys were most interested, so we traveled down for a look.

OMG!

The Open House was sponsored by the National Museum of Americans in Wartime. It looks like this place used to be (still is?) the Virginia Museum of Military Vehicles. Whatever their name, the collection is most impressive.

Here are a few highlights:

































All in all a most impressive collection. Even got to see a few tanks run around the track.

We are going to have to keep an eye on this place and see what events they have in the future.