Wargame Unboxing – Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel, Kursk 1943 3rd Edition (@Academy_Games, 2019)

I was fortunate enough to see Academy Games owner and designer Uwe Eickert in person this past week and pick up my pre-ordered copy of Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel, Kursk 1943 (3rd Edition). From top to bottom it is a beautiful game.

Contents unpacked

I can’t show you the heft to the box but suffice it to say it is more substantial than I expected. This is due to the many good boards and plentiful counter-stock used throughout the game.

CoH: SoS 3e Mapboards

The mapboards took a long time to produce. Uwe posted a video a while back detailing lots of their production challenges. I am glad to see them overcoming these issues.

Wie Gehts, Uwe on Component Quality

Beyond the long production time, the game rules are not without controversy. the major change to the rules in 3rd Edition is the Spent Die Check.

Rule 2.5 Making a Spent Check

The refrain I hear most often is something to the effect that players “hate the die” and they much prefer the expenditure of Action Points found in the 2nd Edition rules. All I will say is try the 3rd Edition rules; it doesn’t play any slower and statistically the results are not really any different. Sure, with a streak of good luck a unit can maybe go on for a bit. However, a unit is not very likely to go on too long given rules 2.5 Making Spent Check and 2.6 Stress where units add a +1 Stress Penalty to its Action Cost if took any Action in a previous player’s turn (and passed its Spent Check).

Box back

The RockyMountainNavy Boys are looking forward to getting Storms of Steel to the game table soon. We have Awakening the Bear (2nd Edition) and can download the new 3rd Edition Rule Book, Mission Books, and Summary Sheets online for any play we want.