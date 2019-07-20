@Mountain_Navy 2019 half-year #wargame #boardgame stats check-in

Almost a month late, but here are my wargame/boardgame stats for Jan 01 thru June 30, 2019. Compiled thanks to BoardGameGeek and BGGStats.
- Total Game Plays – 124
- Different Games Played – 72
- Five & Dimes – Quarriors! (18), Scythe (6)
- Quartets (4 plays) – Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-61; Pacific Tide: The United States versus Japan, 1941-45; Rhino Hero
- Triplets (3 plays) – Campaigns of 1777; Counter-Attack: The Battle of Arras, 1940; Scythe: The Rise of Fenris; Talon
- Doubles (2 plays) – Brave Little Belgium; Colonial Twilight: The French-Algerian War, 1954-62; Disney Villainous; Enemies of Rome; Gravwell: Escape from the 9th Dimension; Hold the Line: The American Civil War; The Ironclads; Panzer: Game Expansion Set, Nr 4 – France 1940; Quarriors! Quartifacts; Quarriors! Quest of the Qladiator; Spot It!; Victory in the Pacific; Wings
- Plays by Month – Jan (25), Feb (26), Mar (23), Apr (11), May (19), Jun (20)
- 2019 Acquisitions – 24 games (Wargames 11 + 2 Expansions; Waro 3; Strategy Games 2 + 3 Expansions; Family Games 1 + 2 Expansions)
- Most Enjoyed – Absolutely love Campaigns of 1777 for my wargame winner; Scythe: Rise of Fenris led to the rediscovery of the joy of Scythe.
- Biggest Disappointment – Disney Villainous: Wicked to the Core it just doesn’t click with the RMN Clan
- Biggest Surprise – Really surprised that 20% of all my gaming has been Quarriors! or Scythe.
So, does this make me a better gamer than you? NO! I am just gaming in my own way and enjoying it. I’m not looking to compare myself to others but rather share with all of you the joy gaming has brought to myself and my family. It’s not important if you play one game a month or 100; the important part is to enjoy the hobby!