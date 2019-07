I have to admit, this is a good ad for the boardgame Jaws (Ravensburger, 2019). It captures the theme of the movie Jaws very well. One doesn’t even have to know much about the game to understand the ad.

After playing Villainous (Wonderforge/@RavensburgerNA, 2018) I keep telling myself that Prospero Hall can’t be trusted. Then along comes a very slick, professional ad like this and all kinds of doubt starts entering my mind.

Must. Resist. I don’t want to be gaming chum!