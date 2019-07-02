Boardgame Campaign Check in – Scythe: The Rise of Fenris Expansion (@stonemaiergames, 2018) Episode 3

***WARNING – I am trying to write this entry as spoiler-free as possible but if you are playing, or plan on playing, Scythe: The Rise of Fenris Expansion then you may want to skip reading below.***

THE SATURDAY ROCKYMOUNTAINNAVY GAME NIGHT this week was (once again) a continuation of our Scythe: Rise of Fenris Expansion (Stonemaier Games, 2018) campaign. We are on Episode 3. RockyMountainNavy Jr. got the win and I learned a valuable lesson about Alliances.

I was playing Saxony/Militant which is strong on military power but short of cash. I was on the verge of getting my game engine going but was just a few coins short. When RockyMountainNavy Jr., playing Nordic/Industrial, offered me an Alliance I took it as it pays a fair amount of coinage.

S. T. U. P. I. D.

Although I gained the Nordic Swimmer ability he gained the Saxony Multiple Objectives ability. The next turns were ugly as he completed multiple Objective Cards. We also reached a point in the game where I really should attack him. Instead of breaking the Alliance and losing money in the final scoring I hesitated. That was my fatal mistake.

The Outcome of Episode 3 is the opening of Box A. Suffice it to say we all were very excited and thrilled with the reveal. As I mentioned before, at first I was disappointed in the “open at the end” approach to some of the new material. I am happy to report we are not disappointed but rather are excited to get on with the campaign. So it’s on to Episode 4 as we continue to discover the meaning of “Rise of Fenris.”