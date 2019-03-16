Personal Moments – Last EA-6B Prowler Flight

I hate to admit it, but I am getting old. Another reminder literally flew past me the other day. The last EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft for the US Navy and US Marine Corps was transferred to the National Air & Space Museum in Dulles, VA this week.

I went to war in Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks” aboard USS America/CV-66 in 1991 during Operation DESERT STORM. It was my first assignment in the Navy. It was my first deployment. It was my first war. The squadron flew many combat missions from the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. Best of all, we all came home.

Feature image EA-6B from VAQ-137 Rooks in 1991.

