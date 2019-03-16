RockyMountainNavy

Personal Moments – Last EA-6B Prowler Flight

I hate to admit it, but I am getting old. Another reminder literally flew past me the other day. The last EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft for the US Navy and US Marine Corps was transferred to the National Air & Space Museum in Dulles, VA this week.

I went to war in Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks” aboard USS America/CV-66 in 1991 during Operation DESERT STORM. It was my first assignment in the Navy. It was my first deployment. It was my first war. The squadron flew many combat missions from the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. Best of all, we all came home.

NE1CCaQrSwWVeStU7f1mCQ

Feature image EA-6B from VAQ-137 Rooks in 1991.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s