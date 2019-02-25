Model Monday – Bandai #StarWars Star Destroyer

Both RockyMountainNavy Boys are into building plastic models. Recently, we were in out FLGS and found Bandai’s “mini” Star Destroyer. So small it fits in the palm of your hand.

Perfect build for a snow day, which we had and which Youngest RMN took advantage of to build his model.

This Star Destroyer kit was a very easy build and simple to paint. The fit and detail of the model is extraordinary given the price point ($8). Most importantly, building models like this make both the RMN Boys proud of their work.

As part of the snow day, Youngest RMN Boy shoveled a neighbors drive way and earned a few extra dollars. I think I know what that money might be used for….

