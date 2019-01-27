Boardgame Education -Roman history with Enemies of Rome (@worth2004, 2017) and Pandemic: Fall of Rome (@Zmangames_, 2018)

Youngest RMN Boy had some History homework this weekend. Trying to be a good parent, I asked to check it and make sure it was done correctly. I also was curious to see what he is studying.

The subject was the Fall of the Roman Empire. As I flipped through his completed notes packet I quizzed him on some parts:

Me: “Hmm, two capitals?” Youngest RMN: “Yes, Rome and Constantinople. You know, like in Enemies of Rome.” Me: “Invading Germanic tribes?” Youngest RMN: “Yes, all the Goths like in Pandemic: Fall of Rome.“

We both shared a laugh as we realized we describe history in terms of boardgames. That is not a bad thing; the spin-off educational value of boardgames and wargames is heartily approved of my Mrs. RockyMountainNavy. It’s part of the reason we play; the games can educate us in so many ways.

Feature image courtesy Worthington Games.

