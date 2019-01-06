My @BoardGameGeek Challenge for 2019 – Golden Geek Edition

This is the time of the year that many in the boardgame community start their “challenges” for the coming year. The classic is the 10 x 10 – pick 10 different games and play each ten times during the year.
But I want something a bit different.
The other night I was messing around with the Advanced Search function of BoardGameGeek and sorting my collection in different ways. As I was browsing and sorting, I noticed that some of the games I own were winners the BoardGameGeek Golden Geek Award.
I have written before about the award and my mixed feelings towards it. However, after looking at my collection, I see that I own 15 Golden Geek winners. Sounds like a good challenge; play each Golden Geek winner at least once in 2019.
Thus, my 2019 Golden Geek Challenge games are:
- Commands & Colors: Ancients – 2007 Best 2-Player (tie)
- BattleLore – 2007 Best 2-Player (tie)
- Zooloretto – 2007 Best Family Game / Best Children’s Game
- Pandemic – 2009 Best Family Game
- Washington’s War – 2010 Best 2-Player / Best Wargame
- Forbidden Island – 2010 Best Children’s Game
- King of Tokyo – 2012 Best Family Game / Best Party Game / Best Children’s Game
- Love Letter – 2013 Best Family Game / Best party Game / Best Card Game / Most Innovative Game
- Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures – 2013 Best 2-Player
- 1775: Rebellion – 2013 Best Wargame (PLAYED Sat 05 Jan)
- Patchwork – 2014 Best Abstract Game
- Codenames – 2015 Best Family Game / Best Party Game
- Tiny Epic Galaxies – 2015 Best Solo Game
- Scythe – 2016 Game of the Year / Best Strategy Game / Best Thematic / Best Artwork/Presentation / Best Solo Game
- 878: Vikings – Invasions of England – 2017 Best Wargame
I will keep this blog and a GeekList over on BoardGameGeek updated with my progress throughout the year.
I am running this challenge in parallel to my 2019 CSR Awards Wargame Challenge. Between the 20 games there and the 15 here I should have a fun year. Not to mention all the new games I’m sure to get this year….
So, what’s your 2019 Boardgame Challenge?
Feature image courtesy BoardGameGeek