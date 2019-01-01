RockyMountainNavy Top Played #Wargames & #Boardgames for 2018

On By RockyMountainNavyIn Family Games, Wargames

bg-stats-icon-small-e1454598933841According to my Board Game Stats app, in 2018 I played 104 different games for a total of 354 plays.* Using the number of plays as the metric of measure, 18 of those games comprise the most played games of the year. All of the games were played at least five times (“nickel” or fives) with nine actually having ten or more plays (dimes) and one having more than 25 plays (quarters). Here are the RockyMountainNavy Top Wargames & Boardgames played for calendar year 2018.

5 Plays

6 Plays

9 Plays

  • Rhino Hero: Super Battle (HABA, 2017) – This is a family game that masquerades as kid’s game. A title that we can pull out when a non-gaming family visits that appeals to all ages.

10 Plays

11 Plays

  • Quarto Mini (Gigamic, 2014) – A thinky, puzzling “connect 4-ish” game. Easy filler game that the youngest RockyMountainNavyBoy prefers (I have to stop accepting his challenges since he always seems to win). The RMN Boys took this game to Korea with them on their summer trip and challenged cousins. I also recently discovered that the game made an (uncredited) appearance on Star Trek: Voyager:

https://youtu.be/7YnhoBEguVI

12 Plays

13 Plays

14 Plays

17 Plays

36 Plays

  • Rhino Hero (HABA, 2011) – Another kid’s game that is a great family game. In one of the more recent games we got to 13 levels before collapse. Truly epic!

https://youtu.be/VOV1dJhMWDE

* Actually, one needs to add one more game (Battle of Issy 1815) and three more plays for a total of 105 games played 357 times. The game submission in BoardGameGeek has languished for over a week now and without it added to the database BGStats won’t count it!

Featured image from HABA USA.

Advertisements

One thought on “RockyMountainNavy Top Played #Wargames & #Boardgames for 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s