Merry Christmas – The George Washington Way

On By RockyMountainNavyIn Uncategorized

Today is the 242nd anniversary of one of the greatest moments in American military history. On this day in 1776, General George Washington led his small Continental Army across the Delaware River. The crossing led the American victory at the Battle of Trenton the next day.

As we all sit warm and cozy in our homes, surrounded by family or friends and eating a festive meal, it is important to remember the sacrifice of General Washington and his small army. What a different world it might be if not for the actions of a few good soldiers.

Merry Christmas

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s