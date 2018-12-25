Merry Christmas – The George Washington Way

Today is the 242nd anniversary of one of the greatest moments in American military history. On this day in 1776, General George Washington led his small Continental Army across the Delaware River. The crossing led the American victory at the Battle of Trenton the next day.

As we all sit warm and cozy in our homes, surrounded by family or friends and eating a festive meal, it is important to remember the sacrifice of General Washington and his small army. What a different world it might be if not for the actions of a few good soldiers.

Merry Christmas

