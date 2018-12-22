2018 Holiday Military Reading for #wargaming and #scalemodels

On By RockyMountainNavyIn Wargames, Books, Models

My squadron.com Holiday Book Sale items arrived. Awesome deals with one of these books costing only $1!

After playing the WWII aviation combat wargame Wing Leader from GMT Games I realized I need to study Soviet aircraft in WWII a bit more. The in Action books will also get me ready to play Wings of the Motherland from Clash of Arms when it publishes next year.

The Walk Around and Detail in Action books are for the RockyMountainNavy Boys to support their scale model building hobby. Youngest RMN Boy already built an M8, Middle RMN loves his Hetzer. The Elefant? Shh! Let’s not spoil Christmas, ok?

IMG_1527
Built by Youngest RMN Boy
Advertisements

One thought on “2018 Holiday Military Reading for #wargaming and #scalemodels

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s