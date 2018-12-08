Record Rhino Hero (HABA, 2011)

The main game for Game Night was finished but the RockyMountainNavy Boys were not quite ready to hit the sack. Youngest RMN asked, “How about a short game?”

After a short discussion, we pulled Rhino Hero (HABA, 2011) out. Rhino Hero is a dexterity game where you place floors atop walls to build the tallest building with the Rhino Hero pawn inside and not knock it over.

In the first game we built the structure up 13 stories. The RMN Boys cannot ever remember a Rhino Hero building this high. Of course, it was me who knocked it over on the 14th-level!

We ended up playing three games total but none of the other buildings got near the height of the first game. The last game came close and was all-the-more-difficult because we started with the single-wall base structure instead of the usual (and more stable) two-wall first floor.

According to my BGStats app, Rhino Hero is my most-played game of 2018 with 36 recorded plays. No wonder; a short, fun game where everyone laughs. Don’t let the kiddie graphics fool you, Rhino Hero is a serious game that deserves to be in a family game collection.

Advertisements