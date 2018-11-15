November 2018 #Kickstarter & Preorder Update

Total Games On Order = 22

(Wargames 18 / Boardgames 3 / RPG 1 )

This month there were two new games ordered (AuZtralia and Paper Wars 84 – FINNISH CIVIL WAR) with AuZtralia already delivered!

Theoretically, six of these games should deliver before the end of the year. Theoretically…but looking more unlikely based on the more recent updates. I think I will be lucky to see three of them.

Academy Games (@Academy_Games)

Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon (English first edition)

[Source / Order Date / Initial Delivery Date]

Kickstarter / Feb 2018 / Aug 2018

Per 13 Nov email now shipping Jan 2019

Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel! – Kursk 1943 (English third edition)

Preorder / Jul 2017 / Late 2017

Latest version of rules (v26) sent to ProofHQ 01 Nov

Latest version of Battle Cards (v7) to ProofHQ 26 Oct

Ad Astra Publishing

Squadron Strike: Traveller

Kickstarter / Mar 2016 / Jul 2016 LONG OVERDUE

PDF bundle delivered 09 Nov (still awaiting my boxed set)

According to an email late 15 Oct, this game was “supposed” to ship in the next few weeks. We. Will. See. (Am not holding my breathe….)

Canvas Temple Publishing (canvastemple.com)

WW2 Deluxe: The War in Europe (First edition)

Kickstarter / Aug 2018 / Dec 2018

Per 27 Oct email now at printer; press sample “sometime in next 30 days”

Compass Games (@compassgamesllc)

Battle Hymn Volume 2: Shiloh & Bentonville

Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019

Indian Ocean Region: South China Sea – Vol. II

Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019

Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45 (First Edition)

Preorder / Sep 2018 / Nov 2018

Website now shows release date 15 Dec

**NEW** Paper Wars 84 – FINNISH CIVIL WAR by Brian Train

Ordered / Nov 2018 / Nov 2018

Compass Games Holiday Sale

GMT Games (@gmtgames)

**Note that the GMT Games P500 program works differently. Games are not slotted for production until a threshold is met. Status per GMT Games website 18 Oct**

Flashpoint: South China Sea (English first edition)

P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 458 Not There Yet

Imperial Struggle (English first edition)

P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 2866 Made the Cut Later 2019

MBT: 4CMBG (Expansion for MBT (Second Edition))

P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 462 Not There Yet

Panzer: Game Expansion #4: France 1940 (First Edition)

P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 720 At the Printer Nov-Dec 2018

Panzer: Game Expansion Set, Nr 1 – The Shape of Battle on the Eastern Front 1943-45

P500 / Oct 2017 / Status: 83 Not There Yet

Plains Indian War (First Edition)

P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 331 Not There Yet

Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987

P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 631 Made the Cut, Art Department, Early 2019

Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs (English first edition)

P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 786 Made the Cut Early 2019

Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-45 (GMT first edition)

P500 / Jan 2018 / Status: 529 Made the Cut

Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed. Update Kit

P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 423 Not There Yet

History in Action Games (on SquareSpace)

Tranquility Base (includes Tranquility Base: Soviet Moon Expansion)

Kickstarter / Oct 2018 / Mar 2019

Per update 31 Oct bonus Lunar Landers will be produced

Magic Vacuum Publishing (Cam Banks)

Cortex Prime: A Multi-Genre Modular Roleplaying Game

Kickstarter / May 2017 / April 2018

Cam Banks is moving to New Zealand in December and everything is pushed to after

Stronghold Games (@StrongholdGames)

**NEW**ARRIVED** AuZtralia: Martin Wallace (The Great Designer’s Series #11)

Preorder / Oct 2018 / Nov 2018

**ARRIVED** Terraforming Mars: Colonies (Terraforming Mars Expansion #4)

Preorder / Oct 2018 / Nov 2018

Worthington Publishing (@worth2004)

Hold the Line: The American Civil War (First Edition)

Kickstarter / Apr 2018 / Sep 2018

Per 14 Nov update now in printing; delivery in 30 days

Pandemic: Fall of Rome

Preorder / Sep 2018 / 4Q18

Website shows “At the Printer”

Quick Stats

32 Months: Longest time on “preorder” – Squadron Strike Traveller

Months: Longest time on “preorder” – 28 Months: Most Overdue – Squadron Strike Traveller

Months: Most Overdue – 10 Games: P500 from GMT Games

Games: P500 from GMT Games 6 Games: Preordered

Games: Preordered 6 Games: Kickstarter

Games: Kickstarter 2 Games: Delivered

Games: Delivered 2 Games: New Order

