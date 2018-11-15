November 2018 #Kickstarter & Preorder Update

Total Games On Order = 22
(Wargames 18 / Boardgames 3 / RPG 1)
This month there were two new games ordered (AuZtralia and Paper Wars 84 – FINNISH CIVIL WAR) with AuZtralia already delivered!
Theoretically, six of these games should deliver before the end of the year. Theoretically…but looking more unlikely based on the more recent updates. I think I will be lucky to see three of them.
Academy Games (@Academy_Games)
Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon (English first edition)
- [Source / Order Date / Initial Delivery Date]
- Kickstarter / Feb 2018 / Aug 2018
- Per 13 Nov email now shipping Jan 2019
Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel! – Kursk 1943 (English third edition)
- Preorder / Jul 2017 / Late 2017
- Latest version of rules (v26) sent to ProofHQ 01 Nov
- Latest version of Battle Cards (v7) to ProofHQ 26 Oct
Ad Astra Publishing
- Kickstarter / Mar 2016 / Jul 2016 LONG OVERDUE
- PDF bundle delivered 09 Nov (still awaiting my boxed set)
According to an email late 15 Oct, this game was “supposed” to ship in the next few weeks. We. Will. See. (Am not holding my breathe….)
Canvas Temple Publishing (canvastemple.com)
WW2 Deluxe: The War in Europe (First edition)
- Kickstarter / Aug 2018 / Dec 2018
- Per 27 Oct email now at printer; press sample “sometime in next 30 days”
Compass Games (@compassgamesllc)
Battle Hymn Volume 2: Shiloh & Bentonville
- Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019
Indian Ocean Region: South China Sea – Vol. II
- Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019
Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45 (First Edition)
- Preorder / Sep 2018 / Nov 2018
- Website now shows release date 15 Dec
**NEW** Paper Wars 84 – FINNISH CIVIL WAR by Brian Train
- Ordered / Nov 2018 / Nov 2018
- Compass Games Holiday Sale
GMT Games (@gmtgames)
**Note that the GMT Games P500 program works differently. Games are not slotted for production until a threshold is met. Status per GMT Games website 18 Oct**
Flashpoint: South China Sea (English first edition)
- P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 458 Not There Yet
Imperial Struggle (English first edition)
- P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 2866 Made the Cut Later 2019
MBT: 4CMBG (Expansion for MBT (Second Edition))
- P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 462 Not There Yet
Panzer: Game Expansion #4: France 1940 (First Edition)
- P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 720 At the Printer Nov-Dec 2018
Panzer: Game Expansion Set, Nr 1 – The Shape of Battle on the Eastern Front 1943-45
- P500 / Oct 2017 / Status: 83 Not There Yet
Plains Indian War (First Edition)
- P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 331 Not There Yet
Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987
- P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 631 Made the Cut, Art Department, Early 2019
Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs (English first edition)
- P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 786 Made the Cut Early 2019
Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-45 (GMT first edition)
- P500 / Jan 2018 / Status: 529 Made the Cut
Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed. Update Kit
- P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 423 Not There Yet
History in Action Games (on SquareSpace)
Tranquility Base (includes Tranquility Base: Soviet Moon Expansion)
- Kickstarter / Oct 2018 / Mar 2019
- Per update 31 Oct bonus Lunar Landers will be produced
Magic Vacuum Publishing (Cam Banks)
Cortex Prime: A Multi-Genre Modular Roleplaying Game
- Kickstarter / May 2017 / April 2018
- Cam Banks is moving to New Zealand in December and everything is pushed to after
Stronghold Games (@StrongholdGames)
**NEW**ARRIVED** AuZtralia: Martin Wallace (The Great Designer’s Series #11)
- Preorder / Oct 2018 / Nov 2018
**ARRIVED** Terraforming Mars: Colonies (Terraforming Mars Expansion #4)
- Preorder / Oct 2018 / Nov 2018
Worthington Publishing (@worth2004)
Hold the Line: The American Civil War (First Edition)
- Kickstarter / Apr 2018 / Sep 2018
- Per 14 Nov update now in printing; delivery in 30 days
Z-Man Games (@Zmangames_)
- Preorder / Sep 2018 / 4Q18
- Website shows “At the Printer”
Quick Stats
- 32 Months: Longest time on “preorder” – Squadron Strike Traveller
- 28 Months: Most Overdue – Squadron Strike Traveller
- 10 Games: P500 from GMT Games
- 6 Games: Preordered
- 6 Games: Kickstarter
- 2 Games: Delivered
- 2 Games: New Order
2 thoughts on “November 2018 #Kickstarter & Preorder Update”
I hope you enjoy Finnish Civil War.
For some reason they printed only the first half of my article on the War in the magazine.
Get the rest of it here:
https://brtrain.wordpress.com/2016/12/29/finnish-civil-war-paper-wars-84-has-arrived/
Thanks! Looking forward to getting it.