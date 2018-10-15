October 2018 #Kickstarter & Preorder Update

Total Games On Order = 22

(Wargames 17 / Boardgames 4 / RPG 1 )

Trying to keep track of my preorders and Kickstarters in an effort to control my spending.

Who am I kidding?

If there is a theme this month is may well be “space.” I added two space-themed games; the Tranquility Base Kickstarter and the new Terraforming Mars: Colonies expansion.

Assuming all goes well 7-8 of these games could deliver before the end of the year. Christmas presents…for me!

Academy Games (@Academy_Games)

Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon (English first edition)

[Source / Order Date / Initial Delivery Date / Updated Delivery Date]

Kickstarter / Feb 2018 / Aug 2018 / Nov 2018

Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel! – Kursk 1943 (English third edition)

Preorder / Jul 2017 / Late 2017 / Dec 2018 or Jan 2019

Ad Astra Publishing

Squadron Strike: Traveller

Kickstarter / Mar 2016 / Jul 2016 LONG OVERDUE

According to an email late 15 Oct, this game is “supposed” to ship in the next few weeks. We. Will. See. (Am not holding my breathe….)

Canvas Temple Publishing (canvastemple.com)

WW2 Deluxe: The War in Europe (First edition)

Kickstarter / Aug 2018 / Dec 2018

Compass Games (@compassgamesllc)

Battle Hymn Volume 2: Shiloh & Bentonville

Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019

DELIVERED!! Commands & Colors: Tricorne Expansion – The American Revolution War Expansion Kit 1 – The French & More!

Preorder / ??? / Late 2018

Indian Ocean Region: South China Sea – Vol. II

Preorder / Aug 2018 / Mid 2019

Pacific Tide: The United States Versus Japan, 1941-45 (First Edition)

Preorder / Sep 2018 / Nov 2018

GMT Games (@gmtgames)

**Note that the GMT Games P500 program works differently. Games are not slotted for production until a threshold is met.**

Flashpoint: South China Sea (English first edition)

P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 440 Not There Yet

Imperial Struggle (English first edition)

P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 2764 Made the Cut Later 2019

MBT: 4CMBG (Expansion for MBT (Second Edition))

P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 460 Not There Yet

Panzer: Game Expansion #4: France 1940 (First Edition)

P500 / Feb 2018 / Status: 702 At the Printer Nov-Dec 2018

Panzer: Game Expansion Set, Nr 1 – The Shape of Battle on the Eastern Front 1943-45

P500 / Oct 2017 / Status: 83 Not There Yet

Plains Indian War (First Edition)

P500 / Jun 2018 / Status: 327 Not There Yet

Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987

P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 602 Made the Cut Early 2019

Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs (English first edition)

P500 / Nov 2016 / Status: 773 Made the Cut Early 2019

Wing Leader: Eagles 1943-45 (GMT first edition)

P500 / Jan 2018 / Status: 514 Made the Cut

Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed. Update Kit

P500 / Nov 2017 / Status: 423 Not There Yet

History in Action Games (on SquareSpace)

NEW!! Tranquility Base (includes Tranquility Base: Soviet Moon Expansion)

Kickstarter / Oct 2018 / Mar 2019

Magic Vacuum Publishing (Cam Banks)

Cortex Prime: A Multi-Genre Modular Roleplaying Game

Kickstarter / May 2017 / April 2018 / Early 2019?

Stronghold Games (@StrongholdGames)

NEW!! Terraforming Mars: Colonies (Terraforming Mars Expansion #4)

Preorder / Oct 2018 / Nov 2018

Worthington Publishing (@worth2004)

Hold the Line: The American Civil War (First Edition)

Kickstarter / Apr 2018 / Sep 2018 / Nov 2018

Pandemic: Fall of Rome

Preorder / Sep 2018 / 4Q18

