Summer Doldrums – My Games of June 2018

Ah, summer has arrived. A time for more outdoor activities by the RockyMountainNavy family. It is also the end of the school year, meaning Mrs. RMN has fewer students. The net result is less gaming.
June gaming breakdown:
- Total Games Played: 16 ( -7 from May)
- Actual “Full” Game Plays: 10 (-12 from May)
- “Rules Familiarization” Plays: 6 (+5 from May)
June was one-third less games as compared to May. Whereas 22 of 23 games in May were “Full” games, in June a bit over half the games were “Full” and the rest were “Rule Familiarization.” Between May and June six new games arrived and I had to explore these before full plays.
Highlights:
- I played Patton’s Vanguard: The Battle of Arracourt, 1944 (Revolution Games, 2017) twice while on the road in June. The small footprint, low counter density, and generally shorter play time make it a very enjoyable evening game for the hotel.
- The surprise hit of the month was Firefly: The Game (Gale Force Nine LLC, 2013). The RockyMountainNavy Boys are looking forward to further mis-behaving with this one.
- Pre-orders and Kickstarters are starting to fulfill. I am looking forward to a full play of Triplanetary (Third Edition, Steve Jackson Games, 2018). A late arrival just getting in before the end of the month was Cataclysm: A Second World War (GMT Games, 2018). This Grand Strategy game of the 1930’s and on leaves the strategic decisions to the players. As a wargamer, reading “War is an outlier” is very interesting. Can Democracy win against Facism? What about the Communists? The political concepts may be the most challenging part.
