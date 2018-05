Supply Lines of the American Revolution – The Northern Theater 1775-1777 (Hollandspiele, 2016) is a favorite game of mine. I mean, who knew that logistics could be so interesting? Well, Tom Russell is back at it with the Supply Lines of the American Revolution – The Southern Strategy. Suffice it to say this is an auto-buy for me. Check out these videos and decide for yourself!

Militia and Loyalist Units

Sieges

Advertisements