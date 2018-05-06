April 2018 Behind Me

April was a small month for gaming. Twenty-four (24) games played. The hit of the month was new arrival Survive: Escape from Atlantis! (Stronghold Games, 2012).

I did get in two comparison plays of Thunder at the Crossroads and Battle Hymn Vol 1: Gettysburg and Pea Ridge. I recently found a 2013 lecture from the US Army War College that really sets the stage for the Gettysburg Campaign and should be watched before playing any related game:

May is already looking to be a difficult gaming month with many conflicts on weekends. Let’s hope I can at least keep up with the Weekly Game Night!

