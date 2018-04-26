The ever-awesome Bundle of Holding is featuring The Clement Sector from Gyspy Knights Games. The Clement Sector is a great small-ship universe setting for Cepheus Engine RPG, or the 2d6 Sci-Fi RPG, better known as the real modern version of the Traveller RPG (not the overpriced Mongoose edition). The Explorer Starter Collection includes Clement Sector: The Rules and is a great way to get into the ruleset.
One thought on “RPG Thursday – Gypsy Knights Games’ Clement Sector in Bundle of Holding”
I wholeheartedly endorse this, the Clement Sector is a well-documented and thought-out ATU using the Cepheus Engine rules. Tons of supplements and source material to dip into!