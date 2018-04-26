First play of Survive: Escape from Atlantis! this evening. Caught ourselves playing one rule wrong early enough to correct. Game culminated with RockyMountainNavy Dad shouting, “Kill him!” as Middle RMN Boy used a shark to kill off the last Youngest RMN Boy’s swimmer. Lots of laughing and good nature “Take that!” RMN Mom laughing along from other room. Fun fun fun!
Advertisements
One thought on “First Play – Survive: Escape from Atlantis! (Stronghold Games, 2012)”
I still have the old plastic one. Lots of fun!