The New FGLS in Town – The Games Tavern, Chantilly, VA

This past weekend a seemingly random tweet appeared in my feed. It showed several gentlemen playing Flames of War at The Games Tavern in Chantilly, VA. Chantilly is just around the corner from my house but I had never heard of it! So I just had to check it out.

Big @Flames_Of_War event at The Game Tavern in Chantilly VA. 1775 late war. Come check it out pic.twitter.com/hQkjyuvHLf — NoDiceNoGlory (@NoDiceNoGlory) April 21, 2018

The Games Tavern (thegamestavern.com) is run by Warrior_Streak (@reiddenton on Twitter) and is adjacent to Covert Intervention Games. The Games Tavern is a new shop that looks like it specializes in Gale Force 9 and Battlefront products. There is a large bright open gaming area (large tables) and a small stock area. The products are mostly Flames of War and Team Yankee. I was a bit surprised not to see Tanks there. They do stock the GF9 Firefly games. As a matter of fact, Reid brought out the store copy of Firefly: The Game and made the sale! They also have many miniatures painting and building supplies. At least one of the staff is a transfer from the now-closed Piper Hobby so there is some modeling expertise available. We took at quick look at what their distributor can get in the way of plastic models (a high interest item for the RockyMountainNavy Boys).

Good to see a new FLGS in the area. Looking forward to doing business (and gaming) with Reid and The Games Tavern gang!

