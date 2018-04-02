March Gaming Madness – Month in Review for March 2018

Comparing raw numbers, I played 40% less games in March 2018 (26 plays) than compared to February (45 plays). The major reason is a drop off of the very lite children’s games since my schedule meant that I was not around as often with my wife’s students to catch a few quick pick-up games. That said, lighter games, be it children’s or family filler games, still accounted for half of the game plays in the month. Previously, we kept all the games in the basement, but this month we moved several lighter titles to the family room. Rhino Hero or Kingdomino are now “at the ready” and can be brought out for the quick filler game. Perfect for that 20 minutes before dinner or as the evening winds down!

Aside from the Weekly Family Night (4 games – Air Force, 1754, Battlelore, and Pandemic) a third of my plays this month were associated with my new Game of the Week. I got to play a few old grognard-y titles like Air Force, Battle Stations, and 7th Fleet. The Game of the Week is having several positive spin-off effects; it keeps me off social media, fosters more reading, and engages the RockyMountainNavy Boys as they look over the games and we discuss what they are simulating.

Happy Salmon was the only new game purchased this month and that was in the last two days. Party games are not the RockyMountainNavy style, but Happy Salmon is just so silly and appealing. The first four-player game with all the RMN Boys and myself took place around the dining room table, and it was a riot as we all shouted louder and louder. Mrs. RMN looked on in mild shock, shaking her head and muttering about “those crazy boys.” Checking in on her later she admitted it was hilarious watching and listening to us as we shouted and jumped and threw cards. She is looking forward to seeing how we do against her students!

