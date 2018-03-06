Game of the Week QuickNote 2 – Quick Play for Air Force (Avalon Hill Battleline Edition, 1977)

I played my Game of the Week, Air Force, again tonight. That’s two plays in two days. I am struck by how quickly the game moves. The Sequence of Play is simple and although one must plot movement it goes fast. Combat, when it happens, is resolved quickly. BoardGameGeek says playing time is 60 minutes so I should not be surprised. I am playing solo meaning I am doing double work. Even so, I can play a 2v2 dogfight in under 60 minutes. Although the game plays fast, I am enjoying it immensely!

