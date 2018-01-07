A RockyMountainNavy Royal Wedding – Variant play of #Queendomino (@BlueOrangeGames)

OK, I admit it, Queendomino is growing on me over time. My first impression was maybe less than stellar, but I can see how I was expecting something different and not quite accepting (at the time) what I got. Today I admit that Queendomino is a popular game in the RockyMountainNavy household and shows no signs of going away soon. This weekend, we played the Royal Wedding variant and experienced yet another way the game is challenging and fun.

In the Royal Wedding variant, 3-4 players use the entire domino set from both Queendomino and Kingdomino to create 7×7 territories. The variant is very simple using only the tiles but none of the extra rules in Queendomino, making it a ‘larger version” of Kingdomino. Sounds easy, yes? A no-new-rules, simple build-a-grid version of Kingdomino.

After playing our first Royal Wedding game (3-player) we all found our heads hurting. Hurting because we spent nearly 45 minutes thinking, and thinking very hard! As simple as it sounds, creating a 7×7 grid is a real challenge. Placing your current tile, planning ahead for the next one, and hoping to create a grid that can take whatever the future throws at you sounds easy but can also easily lead to Analysis Paralysis.

But the journey is worth it. The game result is huge territories, large scores and extreme satisfaction. Far from being a royal pain, Queendomino Royal Wedding is royal fun!

