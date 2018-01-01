Well, its that time of the year for the obligatory post addressing the question, “How much did I game in 2017?” This year I tried to keep better stats using BoardGameGeek. Here is my year:
If my math is correct, that is 124 plays of 59 different games. Actually, it’s only 57 different games because there are two expansions in there.
I have no real data to compare these numbers to because I admit I only sporadically logged game plays in 2016 and before. But there are a few trends I noticed myself.
Family Gaming: This was the year that the family started gaming together. Look at all the family games. From heavy games like Scythe to lighter fare in Kingdominothe game shelf is sagging a bit more this year.
Academy Games: Easily one of my favorite publishers today. In particular I love their Conflict of Heroessystem and their “lite” family wargames of in the Birth of America and Birth of Europe series.
Hollandspiele: Another small publisher. Small, innovative and interesting games have rekindled my love of wargames.
GMT Games: A powerhouse publisher, this year I explored titles beyond their niche wargames. Their COIN-series title Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection is a favorite.
All in all, 2017 was a good gaming year. Here’s to hoping 2018 continues the trend!
2 thoughts on “2017 Gaming Retrospective”
Happy new year to you too!
I ended up with 223 plays of 101 games. It was definitely a good year.
One thing, if you do plan on keeping track of your plays, I would highly suggest the app (both Android and iOS) Boardgame Stats.
It makes it really easy to record plays and you can also keep a lot of other stats with it.
Where you played, who you played against, the time the games took (if you record that).
It’s really handy. I love it.
Only a few bucks if you want the full feature set.
Seen it. My opinion is torn. I kinda like it but it almost seems like too much for what I do (very casual family and solo gaming).