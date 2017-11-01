#WargameWednesday – Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal for iOS

I honestly don’t like wargames on my iPad. The very small form-factor makes it hard for me to play. I also really like having a nice map to look at and little bits to push around. Then there is the whole social factor of playing F2F….

Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal

I may have to make an exception for Carrier Battle 4 Guadalcanal available in the iTunes store for only $4.99 (base game). Designer Cyril Jarnot (Bladerunner69 on BGG) has implemented “a classic hex-and-counter wargame covering the naval-air battles in the South Pacific in 1942-43” in iOS. Think Flat Top for the iPad!

I could try to explain more, but The Chief at Bonding with Board Games has already done it.

Purchased…learning in progress….

