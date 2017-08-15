RPGaDay 2017 – What #RPG do you enjoy adapting the most?

2017
– Talon, GMT Games.
– Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear (2nd Edition), Academy Games.
– Scythe, Stonemaier Games.
– MiG Alley: Air War Over Korea 1951, Decision Games.
– Cactus Air Force: Air War Over the Solomons, Decision Games.
– Eagle Day: The Battle of Britain, Decision Games.
– Merrill’s Marauders: Commandos in Burma 1943-1944, Decision Games.
– Chantilly: Jackson’s Missed Opportunity 1 September 1862, Decision Games.
– Wings of Glory: WW2 Battle of Britain Starter Set, Ares Games.
– Panzer: Game Expansion, Nr 2 – The Final Forces on the Eastern Front 1941-44, GMT Games.
– 50 Wonders of the Reticulan Empire: Advanced Alien Technology and Psionics for These Stars Are Ours!, Stellagama Publishing.
– Conflict of Heroes: Guadalcanal – The Pacific 1942, Academy Games.
– The Naval SITREP: The Journal for the Admiralty Trilogy Game System, Issue #52, April 2017, Admiralty Trilogy Group.
– A Fifth of 21 Plots, for The Clement Sector (Cepheus Engine RPG), Gypsy Knights Games.
– The Slide: A Clement Sector Adventure, by John Watts, Gypsy Knights Games.
– Ship Files: Atticus Class Freelancer, Moon Toad Publishing.
– SOLO: Solo RPG Campaigns for the Cepheus Engine, Zozer Games.
– Cepheus Engine Vehicle Design System: Vehicle Design For A Classic Era Science Fiction 2D6-Based Open Gaming System, Samardan Press.
– Patchwork, Mayfair Games.
– Panzer (Second Edition), GMT Games LLC. Second Printing.
– Wendy’s Guide to the Fleets of the Cascadia Subsector, Gypsy Knights Games.
– These Stars Are Ours!, Stellagama Publishing.
– Wondrous Menagerie: Uplifts in Clement Sector, Gypsy Knights Games.
– Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection, GMT Games.
– Dominion Quickstart for Mindjammer Traveller, Mindjammer Press / Modiphius.
– The Battles of Khalkin-Gol, Battle Maps for Memoir ’44, Days of Wonder.
– Far Horizon: A TL9 Exploration Ship for the Cepheus Engine, Zozer Games.
– Ships of the Clement Sector: Atlas-class Freighter, Gypsy Knights Games.
– South Pacific: Breaking the Bismarck Barrier, 1942-43, RBM Studio.
2016
Wing Leader: Supremacy, 1943-45, GMT Games.
Space Patrol (2d6 Sci-Fi OGL/Cepheus Engine), Stellagaming Publishing.
Ships of the Clement Sector 16: Rucker, Gypsy Knights Games.
Pacific Fury: Guadalcanal, 1942, Revolution Games.
Forged in Battle: A Sourcebook for Soldiers, Star Wars RPG, Fantasy Flight Games.
Memoir ’44: Terrain Pack, Days of Wonder Games.
Clement Sector: The Rules, Gypsy Knights Games.
Orbital 2100, Zozer Games.
Cepheus Engine SRD, Samardan Games.
MBT, GMT Games.
Plan Orange: Pacific War 1930-1935, RBM Studio.