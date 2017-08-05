RPGaDay 2017 – Which #RPG cover best captures the spirit of the game?

#RPGaDay August 5, 2017

So many RPG covers these days are artwork or photos. If a sci-fi licensed product they need iconic cast members or ships.

But I prefer something simpler. So simple it drew me into the hobby nearly 40 years ago.

The RPG cover that best captures the spirit of the game is the little black box for Classic Traveller. The all-black cover with the red stripe and title is futuristic but not tied to any particular franchise. More importantly is the Mayday call. These few lines open up so much adventure opportunity. Is is a heroic rescue? A horror ship waiting to trap you? Prelude to a space battle? Or something else?

Advertisements