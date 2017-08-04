#RPGaDay 2017 – Which RPG have you played the most since August 2016?

pic3089588_tAlthough it is not reflected in in my RPGGeek play records, the RPG I have played the most since August 2016 is Cepheus Engine, and in particular the The Clement Sector setting, Orbital 2100 (as an exploration for The Expanse), and tried These Stars are Ours! I also had more than a little bit of time invested in Star Trek Adventures but gave up two-thirds of the way thru the playtest for lack of excitement.

