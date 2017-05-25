RPGThursday – Heavy Hover Tank Design for #CepheusEngine RPG

I absolutely love David Drake’s Hammer’s Slammers series of military science fiction stories. I was so excited when Mongoose Publishing rolled out a Hammer’s Slammers supplement for Mongoose Traveller First Edition (MgT1E). Unfortunately, Mongoose did a very amateur job, demonstrating they really don’t understand the military and leaving us consumers with a poor product. Mongoose claimed that all the vehicles were created with the Traveller Vehicle Creation System and were supposed to be fully compatible with every other Traveller books. NOT SO!

The Cepheus Engine Vehicle Design System is Cepheus Engine RPG successor to The Vehicle Handbook for MgT1E. I have had the CEVDS for a while now and decided to try to recreate something close to a Slammer’s hover tank.

TL-12 Heavy Plasma Hover Tank

Using a closed 5-ton chassis (3 Hull, 3 Structure), Armor 25, the Heavy Plasma Hover Tank is a main battle tank. It has the Hostile Environmental Protections System. It carries a Fusion power plant, Code K, and a hover propulsion system, Code K, giving it a top speed of 150kph, a cruising speed of 112 kph, and an Agility DM of +1. Three kiloliters of hydrogen support the power plant for 1 week of use. This vehicle is equipped with the Advanced Vehicle Control System, Class II Laser Comms (LOS or 50 km), Basic Military Sensors (-2), and a Model 2 computer. There is a Basic Cockpit for the Driver and a Standard Seat for the Gunner/Tank Commander. The vehicle has one weapon points. A large, heavy turret carries a TL-12 Rapid Fire Plasma Gun. Cargo capacity is 7 spaces. The chassis is armored with Superdense (x5). It also mounts an Explosive Belt. The vehicle costs 690.12 KCr and takes 1,125 hours or 47 days to build.

Category Component Spaces Price (Cr) Notes Chassis Base 60 7800 Code 9 Configuration Closed Armor -15 7800 Superdense (Armor x5) Reinforced Hull 11200 Hull +2 Reinforced Structure Structure +2 Power Plant Fusion -3 4500 Code K Propulsion Air Cushion -4.5 112500 Code K Fuel Hydrogen -3 120 Fuel Capacity = 1 Week Controls Advanced -2 10000 Agility +1 Communications Class II Laser -0.04 3000 Laser LOS/Very Distant (50 km) Sensors Basic Military -12 20000 Comms DM 0, Very Distant (50 km) Computer Model 2 1000 Options 500 Hardened Accommodations Basic Cockpit -2 1000 Driver Standard Seat -2 1000 Gunner/Commander Armaments Turret (Large Heavy) -3 93000 Rapid Pulse Plasma Cannon – TL-12 -3 90000 ROF 1/6, 12d6 Dmg Explosive Belt 15000 Cargo -7.1 TOTALS 0 690120

Total time to create this design was about 30 minutes. This is still a lot more time that a GM wants to take to create a vehicle at the table, but fine for a prep session. The design is not a Slammer’s blower tank – it doesn’t have a powergun nor the armor to match. But it was a good exercise of the CEVDS and an encouraging start to designing vehicles for Cepheus Engine RPG adventuring.

