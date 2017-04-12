RPGThursday – On the Road

Am on travel this week. Plenty of time to read. After reading Tales to Astound blog have become fascinated with the early Traveller RPG system. I found my 1977 Little Black Books before I left home. Interesting that the FFE CD starts with the 1981 LBBs and then onto The Traveller Book and Starter Traveller.

Looking back, I evolved from the ’77 LBBs to ’81 without realizing it. I never used The Traveller Book or Starter Traveller. I missed MegaTraveller and Traveller New Era and came back in on Mongoose 1E. Now onto Cepheus Engine. That said, looking back at the original Classic Traveller is very intriguing! Unlike the 15 year old me that missed implied setting details I now hunt out and want to explore what they really mean.

